Kilicdaroglu: Armenia committed crime against humanity in Karabakh

Turkey's main opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu said that Armenia committed terrorism and crimes against humanity in the occupied Nagorno Karabakh region.

"Armenia is supposed to withdraw from Azerbaijani territories to prevent further bloodshed," Kilicdaroglu, who heads the Republican People's Party (CHP), told his party's parliamentary group Tuesday.

According to him, Armenia attacked civilians in Azerbaijan, violating a temporary cease-fire that had been declared for both sides to exchange prisoners and retrieve bodies. "This is a crime against humanity, this is terrorism," Kilicdaroglu stressed.

He underlined that Armenia's attacks on civilians "could not be accepted by anyone."

"We are ready to make any contribution to the solution of the issue," Anadolu cited Kilicdaroglu as saying.

At the talks held at Russia’s initiative in Moscow, Baku and Yerevan agreed on a humanitarian ceasefire, which came into effect at 12:00 local time (11:00 Moscow time) on October 10 in order to exchange detainees and the bodies of those killed in the fighting.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, the city of Jabrayil and most of the Jabrayil district, the city of Hadrut, more than half of the Fizuli district were liberated in the south, and the strategically important Murovdag mountain and the so-called sixth fortified area around the village of Sugovushan in the north were liberated.