Azerbaijani military neutralizes ready for launch Armenia's ballistic missiles

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said that on October 14, at about 01:00, the Armenian side deployed several operational-tactical missile systems with ballistic missiles at the starting position in the border zone with the occupied Kalbajar region of Azerbaijan.

The missile systems deployed in this territory were targeted at the peaceful population and civilian infrastructure in Ganja, Mingachevir, and other cities of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijan Army has taken preventive actions to ensure against the recurrence of another war crime and to suppress the missile strike similar to the one committed by Armenia in Ganja on October 11. As a result, operational-tactical missile systems brought into a state of readiness to deliver fire strikes were neutralized as a legitimate military target.

The ministry stressed that the military-political regime of Armenia bears the entire responsibility for the aggravation of the situation.

"Yet another deliberate and targeted human catastrophe planned by Armenia was averted", Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said.

"Ready for launch ballistic missiles of Armenia destroyed in start position in the border area of occupied Kalbajar region of Azerbaijan with Armenia. Lives of many civilians were saved," he wrote on Twitter.