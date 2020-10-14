Turkey to probe human rights violations in Nagorno-Karabakh

Turkey's Parliament formed a subcommittee Tuesday to probe human rights violations that began on Sept. 27 when Armenian forces targeted civilian Azerbaijani settlements in Nagorno-Karabakh, head of the Turkish Parliament's committee on human rights Hakan Çavuşoğlu said.

"As a committee, our mission is not to look at the war crimes committed but to bring the world’s attention to the civilian casualties," he said.

According to him, the subcommittee under the human rights committee will also investigate the effects of the ongoing conflicts on the lives of Turkish citizens of Armenian descent.

Çavuşoğlu said that the rights of the citizens of Armenian descent are under the protection of state law.

"We have no tolerance for the alienation of our (Armenian) citizens including the thousands of Armenians who illegally work in our country based on the clashes (between the two countries),” Daily Sabah cited him as saying.