Turkey open to four-way talks to resolve conflict in Karabakh

Ankara said it would favour four-way talks between Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Turkey to try to solve a conflict in occupied Karabakh, where a ceasefire is not being respected.

"As Mr. Aliyev stated 'Since Russia sides with Armenia and Turkey sides with Azerbaijan, we as four nation can sit down and talk to resolve this issue.' As Turkey, we won’t say ‘no’ to this call," Turkey's presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said in a televised interview on Haber Global.

"If the Minsk Group hasn't been able to find a solution for more than 30 years, it's time to find a new mechanism," he added in reference to a grouping chaired by France, Russia and the U.S. set up to find a resolution to the conflict.

At the talks held at in Moscow, Baku and Yerevan agreed on a humanitarian ceasefire, which came into effect at 12:00 local time on October 10. Armenia violated ceasefire by shelling Azerbaijan's second-largest city of Ganja, which caused civilian casualties.