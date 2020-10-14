French foreign minister urges neutrality on Nagorno-Karabakh

France's foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian pressed Paris to adopt a neutral stance on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as fighting in the occupied region continued.

"We would be doing a disservice to the quality of our bilateral relationship with Armenia if we took an unbalanced posture that would call into question the role we play in the framework of the Minsk Group and the influence we have," the diplomat told French daily Le Figaro.

"We also have a long relationship with Azerbaijan. We would no longer be legitimate if we sided with one or the other of the two countries," Jean-Yves Le Drian said.