Azerbaijani and Turkish FMs discuss situation in Karabakh

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu exchanged views on the latest situation in the region during a phone conversation, according to the ministry.

Bayramov stressed that the Armenian Armed Forces ignoring the humanitarian ceasefire agreement reached at the meeting in Moscow shelled Azerbaijani civilians and civilian objects, cities located far beyond the front line. Thus Armenia once again grossly violated the international humanitarian right and its obligations.

Cavusoglu expressed serious concern about the attacks on civilians, stressing the importance of ending the occupation policy of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani minister thanked Turkey for the constant support of Azerbaijan's fair position, based on international law.