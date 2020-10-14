Kamala Harris issues statement on escalation of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

U.S. senator and democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris issued a statement on the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

"I am extremely alarmed by reports of continued aggression in Nagorno-Karabakh. My heart is with those who have lost loved ones," Harris wrote in the statement posted on her website.

Stressing that there can be no military solution to this conflict, the senator urged the Trump administration must do more to help bring about a cease fire.

Speaking against Turkey and Iran’s involvement in the Karabakh conflict, Harris called on to put monitors on the ground and resume talks on a lasting diplomatic resolution.

"Immediate action is necessary to save lives," the vice presidential nominee concluded.