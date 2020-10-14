Azerbaijan to continue neutralizing Armenia's military targets to ensure safety of its civilians

The Azerbaijani Minsitry of Defence warned Armenia that all legitimate military targets of the enemy that have taken the civilian population and human settlements of Azerbaijan under the gunpoint will be destroyed.



The Armenian ministry of defense admitted that the operational-tactical missile systems destroyed by the fire strike have been on combat duty on the territory of the occupied Kalbajar region of Azerbaijan and they were in a state of readiness for use. There were no civilian facilities and infrastructure on the territory. These operational-tactical missile systems were targeted at civilian facilities and infrastructure in Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani ministry stressed that the Armenian defense ministry's allegations that the human settlements of Azerbaijan were not shelled from the territory of Armenia is an obvious lie.

Azerbaijan has no military targets and interests in the territory of Armenia. On the contrary, Armenia, opening fire from its territory on the populated areas of Azerbaijan, deliberately tries to expand the geography of the conflict.

"We declare that in order to ensure the safety of its civilian population and human settlements, Azerbaijan will continue to reserve the right to neutralize legitimate military targets," the ministry's staement reads.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, the city of Jabrayil and most of the Jabrayil district, the city of Hadrut, more than half of the Fizuli district were liberated in the south, and the strategically important Murovdag mountain and the so-called sixth fortified area around the village of Sugovushan in the north were liberated.

At the talks held at in Moscow, Baku and Yerevan agreed on a humanitarian ceasefire, which came into effect at 12:00 local time on October 10. Armenia violated ceasefire by shelling Azerbaijan's second-largest city of Ganja, which caused civilian casualties.