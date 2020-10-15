Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan to rebuild everything that had been destroyed in Karabakh

Baku will facilitate the return of refugees to the occupied territories, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the Turkish Haber Turk TV channel.

"We are getting close to peace. Therefore, there is no change in our position on the Armenians living there. Azerbaijan is a multiethnic state. Thousands of Armenians live in different parts of Azerbaijan, especially in Baku, and they are our citizens," he stressed.

Ilham Aliyev noted that there are many ethnicities living in Azerbaijan and this increases its strength. Therefore, the Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh should not be worried at all," he said.

"We will invest in it, we will implement social programs there, we will have programs to create jobs. All this will be a new stage for the Armenians living there and the Azerbaijanis who will return there," AzerTAc cited the Azerbaijani leader as saying.