Putin and Erdogan discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on phone

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone call on Wednesday to discuss the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, the Kremlin press service said.



Putin and Erdogan "thoroughly discussed the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. Both parties reaffirmed the importance of observing the humanitarian truce agreed upon in Moscow on October 10. Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for a more active political process, particularly, based on the OSCE Minsk Group's proposals," it said.



The Russian leader said he was seriously concerned about involvement of militants from the Middle East in the hostilities.



"It was stressed that consolidated efforts were needed to end the bloodshed as soon as possible and switch to a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh problem," the statement reads.

Putin said he expected that "Turkey, as a member of the OSCE Minsk Group, will make a constructive contribution of the conflict's de-escalation."



The presidents also discussed the situation in Syria and Libya. "In exchanging opinions on the problems of Syria and Libya, the parties acknowledged efficient coordination between Russia and Turkey on these matters, which helps stabilize the situation and see some progress on the political-diplomatic track," the statement said.



The sides also considered some aspects of bilateral cooperation. "They acknowledged mutual interest in working together in opposing the coronavirus infection, including cooperation in developing and manufacturing vaccines. Relevant instructions will be given to the specialized agencies," it said.



"They also agreed to maintain further regular contacts through diplomatic and military channels," the press service concluded.