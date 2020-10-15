Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenia suffers night attack fiasco

The situation on the front line in the direction of Agdere-Aghdam and Fuzuli-Hadrut-Jabrayil remained tense on the night of October 14-15, according to the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, at night the units of the Armenian Armed Forces tried to attack the positions of the Azerbaijani army in some areas of the front.

"As a result of the successful actions of our troops, the opposing side suffered heavy losses and was forced to retreat in different directions of the front," the ministry said. “Moreover, a large number of manpower, 2 T-72 tanks, 1 Tor-M2KM air defense system, 4 units of ‘Grad’ BM-21 missile rocket launch systems, 1 D-20, 1 D-30 and 2 D-1 gun howitzers, as well as several UAVs and vehicles of Armenian Armed Forces were destroyed or disabled.”

As the Armenian side is running out of manpower, military equipment, weapons and fuel.