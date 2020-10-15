EU agrees sanctions over Navalny incident

The European Union agreed to impose sanctions on six Russian nationals and one entity over the incident with Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny.



Director of Russia’s Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration Sergei Kiriyenko, deputy defence ministers Pavel Popova and Alexei Krivoryuchko, presidential envoy Sergei Menyailo and Kremlin official Andrei Yarin were put on the EU’s blacklist, the Council of the European Union said, according to the EU Official Journal.



The sanctions list also includes the State Scientific Research Institute for Organic Chemistry and Technology (GosNIIOKhT). EU businesses will be banned from maintaining any ties with the institute.



The EU restrictions stipulate an entry ban and freezing financial assets in European banks.