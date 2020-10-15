FSB neutralizes terrorists who plotted attacks in Russia (VIDEO)

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has neutralized two members of the international terrorist organization Katibat al Tawhid wal Jihad, who had plotted terrorist attacks in Volgograd, the FSB’s Public Relations Center said.



According to the center, the terrorists’ activity was coordinated from the territory of Syria. Their targets were buildings of the local authorities, accommodation of military personnel and facilities with a high risk of fire and explosion, the FSB said.

"At the moment of detention the ringleader and his accomplice were trying to recover terrorist gear from a cache in Volgograd. Both offered rtesistance and were neutralized," the statement reads.

Members of the outlawed terrorist organization who were liquidated in Volgograd had plotted a terrorist attack near The Motherland Calls memorial, as follows from a video released by the Public Relations Center of the Federal Security Service (FSB).

On a map of Volgograd confiscated from the terrorists the monument was circled in black as a likely target of an act of sabotage.

The FSB released a video of a special operation to neutralize members of the terrorist organization Katibat al Tawhid wal Jihad (outlawed in Russia), who had been plotting terrorist attacks in Volgograd. The nighttime operation was held in the woods where the terrorists had kept a cache. The footage shows bodies of the killed terrorists and containers with explosives, incendiary bottles, nails that were to be used as shrapnel, and hand grenades, as well as a map showing a likely route and sites selected for terrorist attacks.