Champagne discusses Nagorno-Karabakh with Stoltenberg and Borrell 

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne discussed the Nagorno Karabakh conflict with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels.

"We had a great discussion on issues affecting transatlantic unity and security, including tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, unrest in Belarus and the situation in Iraq," Champagne wrote on Twitter.

In addition, he held a video conference call with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell, who isolated recently.

Yesterday, the head of the Canadian Foreign Ministry was in Vienna for meetings with officials of various international organizations and Austrian leaders to talk about flashpoints in Europe and Azerbaijan. Champagne held meetings at the OSCE with the U.S., Swedish, Albanian and French ambassadors, as well as Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Foreign Affairs Minister Alexander Schallenberg.