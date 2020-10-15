Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Islamabad: Armenian aggression always been condemned by Pakistan

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Islamabad hailed strong bilateral ties with Pakistan, a close ally that has supported Baku amid the ongoing conflict over Upper Karabakh which has been occupied by Armenia for close to 28 years.

Speaking at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Pakistan, Ali Alizada reiterated Azerbaijan's gratitude to Islamabad and the people of Pakistan for their unwavering support and solidarity during difficult times.

"Pakistan has always stood by Azerbaijan in difficult times," he said at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Pakistan.

Alizada added that Armenian aggression and provocations against Azerbaijan and its attacks on innocent people have always been condemned by the Pakistani people and society, Pakistan Today reported.

He also underlined that the purpose of the competition is to promote understanding, religious, cultural and heritage similarities of the two sister countries and strengthen the bonds of friendship as well as cooperation.

Pakistan National Council of Arts Director-General Fouzia Saeed also stressed the need to further deepen the relations between the two countries.