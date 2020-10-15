U.S. senator Feinstein issues statement on escalation of Karabakh conflict

United States Senator for California Dianne Feinstein commented on the reports that violence is continuing in Nagorno-Karabakh.



"I’m very concerned that violence in Nagorno-Karabakh, the disputed region between Armenia and Azerbaijan, is continuing despite both countries agreeing to a humanitarian cease fire beginning October 10," she said in the statement posted on her website.



The senator called on all parties to honor that cease fire to prevent catastrophic consequences in the region and urged the Trump administration to bring both sides back to the table and reinstate the cease fire.



"It’s my hope that leaders in California, especially in the Armenian and Azeri diaspora communities, will come together to promote dialogue over violence and add their voices to the global call for an enduring peace in the region," Feinstein concluded.