Azerbaijani army liberates Arish, Doshulu, Yedisha, Dudukchu, Edilli, Chiraguz villages

The Azerbaijani army liberated six villages from occupation. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev wrote on Twitter.

"The brave Azerbaijani army liberated Arish village in Fizuli district, Doshulu village in Jabrayil district, Yedisha, Dudukchu, Edilli, Chiraguz villages of Khojavand district from Armenia’s occupation," he twitted.

"Long live the Azerbaijani army! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!," President Aliyev added.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, the city of Jabrayil and most of the Jabrayil district, the city of Hadrut, more than half of the Fizuli district were liberated in the south, and the strategically important Murovdag mountain and the so-called sixth fortified area around the village of Sugovushan in the north were liberated.

At the talks held at in Moscow, Baku and Yerevan agreed on a humanitarian ceasefire, which came into effect at 12:00 local time on October 10. Armenia violated ceasefire by shelling Azerbaijan's second-largest city of Ganja, which caused civilian casualties.