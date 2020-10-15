Russian unemployment problem rising, says Putin

The problem of unemployment is on the rise throughout Russia, said Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at a meeting with the head of Karachay-Cherkessia, Rashid Temrezov, TASS reports.

"[In the region] there is a fairly high level of unemployment. You know this problem, especially now it is on the rise in the whole country," President Putin said.

At the same time, President Putin noted that both industrial and agricultural production is growing in Karachay-Cherkessia. "True, at a slightly lower rate than the national average, but nevertheless the growth is stable," he added.