Lavrov to meet with Council of Europe Secretary General on October 19 in Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric on October 19 in Moscow during her visit to Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova informed during Thursday’s briefing, TASS reports.

"On October 19, he [Lavrov] will hold talks with the Council of Europe Secretary General within her first working visit to our country after assuming her duties in September of last year," she said.

Zakharova informed that the sides plan to discuss Russia’s participation in the activity of the Council of Europe, as well as the current issues on the European agenda. "They also plan to exchange opinions on the areas of the organization’s reform, the priorities of its work and the international efforts made on the Strasbourg platform to combat the coronavirus pandemic and its consequences," she noted.

The spokeswoman pointed out that Lavrov plans to bring to the Council of Europe’s secretary general’s attention "the systemic discrimination of the Russian and the Russian-speaking population of Ukraine and the Baltic States," the discrimination of Russian media and the attempts of historic revisionism and glorification of Nazi supporters in Europe.