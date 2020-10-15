Knesset approves Israel-UAE deal

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for peace with Lebanon at Thursday’s Knesset vote to ratify the normalization deal with the United Arab Emirates that was initially signed in Washington last month and lawmakers voted 80 to 13 to approve the deal, which must still be ratified by the cabinet, The Jerusalem Post reports.

“Since the dawn of Zionism we have held a defensive weapon in one hand, while the other has been outstretched in peace – to anyone that wants peace,” Netanyahu said. “It is said that peace is made with an enemy. No, peace is made with someone who has ceased to be an enemy. Peace is made with those who want peace and not with those who remain committed to your destruction.”