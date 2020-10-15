Azerbaijani community of Moscow appeals to State Duma's speaker

Shamil Tagiyev, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Community of Moscow regional public entity, appealed to the Speaker of the Rusian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin with a letter, Trend reports.

“As you know, based on the results of the statement on a humanitarian truce between Armenia and Azerbaijan, adopted with the mediation of the Russian Foreign Ministry, a ceasefire was envisaged to come into force from 00:00 (GTM +4) on October 10, 2020,” the appeal said. “However, on October 10 and 11, the Armenian troops shelled the Azerbaijani cities of Ganja and Mingachevir, as well as the villages of Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Aghjabadi, Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts, which led to numerous civilian casualties. The civilian infrastructure was heavily damaged.”

“With deep regret, we must emphasize that these anti-human actions of the Armenian Armed Forces are ideologically supported with the provocative speeches and statements of a number of State Duma deputies, which contradict the balanced and responsible position of the top Russian officials,” noted the appeal. “In particular, the First Deputy Chairman of the Committee of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Konstantin Zatulin speaks from the position that in the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, Russia should neither observe neutrality nor take into account the position of Azerbaijan.”

“The deputy chairman said that Russia's interests require recognition of the independence of Nagorno Karabakh. However, these statements contradict the statement of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the strategic partnership between Baku and Moscow and the emphasis made by the president, regarding the latest armed clashes in and around Nagorno Karabakh, that the hostilities didn’t take place on the territory of Armenia,” the appeal further noted.

“We would also like to bring your attention to the fact that after adopting a statement on the hostilities in Azerbaijani territory by the lower house of the Russian parliament, you actualized the need for the parliament’s deputies to do their best for making their contribution to the settlement of the situation in Nagorno Karabakh and the removal of tension through the parliamentary dialogue. However, Zatulin's statements are of a completely different nature, which could lead to internal tension in the Russian Federation, whose citizens are the many millions of Azerbaijanis,” the appeal emphasized.

“The above statements cause worry amid the incessant calls from representatives of the Armenian diaspora in Russia to organize work on attracting groups of volunteers to be sent to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. In this regard, we would ask you personally to take the necessary measures to prevent the activities of Konstantin Zatulin contrary to the position voiced by the leading structures of the power of the Russian Federation," concluded the appeal.