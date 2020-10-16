Azerbaijani Army troops retain operational advantage along entire front

During the day on October 15 and on the night of October 16, the operational situation in the Aghdere-Aghdam and Fizuli-Hadrut directions of the front remained tense, according to the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry.

"Yesterday, during the day, the enemy fired at the positions of our units in the liberated from the occupation Jabrayil and Hadrut directions, as well as at villages near the front-line using missiles, artillery, and mortars. At night, the enemy attempted to press forward in several directions of the front. Our troops suppressed the enemy's activity, and he suffered heavy losses.," the statement reads.

As a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijan Army, the enemy’s large number of forces, 2 T-72 tanks, 1 BM-21 Grad MLRS, 5 D-30 howitzer-guns, 2 ZSU-23-4 Shilka self-propelled anti-aircraft gun (SPAAG), and 8 auto vehicles with ammunition were destroyed and disabled in different directions of the front.

According to the information received, cases of mass desertion among the military personnel and reservists were observed on the defensive line of the 18th motorized rifle division of the Armenian armed forces. In order to prevent this, the Armenian government established military police commandant posts on the highways of the Gorus and Turshsu settlements.

There are many killed and wounded among the military personnel who took up positions on the defensive line of the 5th mountain rifle regiment. The regiment's units are facing a shortage of food and ammunition.

There are killed and wounded as a result of the shelling of vehicle transporting volunteers to the defensive line of the 10th regiment. The retreating enemy left a large number of auto and armored vehicles in positions and fled.

An artillery battery was destroyed on the defensive line of the 9th motorized rifle regiment and the regiment's deputy commander was wounded.

It became known that some of the mercenaries who arrived in the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh refused to join the battle.

"The troops of the Azerbaijan Army retain their operational advantage along the entire front," the ministry concluded.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, the city of Jabrayil and most of the Jabrayil district, the city of Hadrut, more than half of the Fizuli district were liberated in the south, and the strategically important Murovdag mountain and the so-called sixth fortified area around the village of Sugovushan in the north were liberated.

At the talks held at in Moscow, Baku and Yerevan agreed on a humanitarian ceasefire, which came into effect at 12:00 local time on October 10. Armenia violated ceasefire by shelling Azerbaijan's second-largest city of Ganja, which caused civilian casualties.