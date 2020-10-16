Over 15,000 cases of COVID-19 infection detected in Russia

The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 15,150, the highest during the entire pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

According to the crisis center, the relative daily growth over the past 24 hours has increased to 1.1%. The total number of infections has risen to 1,369,313.

The lowest daily growth rates were registered in the Republic of Chechnya (0.2%), the Chuvash Republic (0.4%) and the Republic of Tatarstan (0.5%).

Some 448 new cases were detected in the Moscow Region, 285 in the Rostov and Nizhny Novgorod Regions each, 226 cases in the Voronezh Region, and 219 cases were detected in the Sverdlovsk Region.

In all, currently there are 289,008 cases of the COVID-19 infection in Russia.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities over the past 24 hours increased by 232 compared to 286 the day before. It is for the eighth time that over 200 deaths in one day have been recorded in the country since the beginning of the pandemic and the fifth time since the beginning of the month.

According to the crisis center, in all, 23,723 patients have died. The provisional lethality of the disease (the final one will be determined when the epidemic ends) remains at the level of 1.73%.

Over 292,000 patients remain under medical observation in Russia due to the suspected novel coronavirus infection, the press service of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said.

"In the Russian Federation 292,893 people remain under medical observation," the statement said.

According to the agency, in all, over 52.7 mln coronavirus tests have been conducted. Over the past 24 hours, 502,000 tests were made.