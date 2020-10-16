Armenia launches missile strike on Nakhchivan

The Armenian armed forces launched a missile strike on Azerbaijan’s Ordubad district of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement posted on its website.

"An operational-tactical missile fired on October 15 at 10:44 (GMT+4) by the Armenian armed forces from the territory of the occupied Gubadli district exploded in Ordubad district of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Civilians and civilian facilities were not affected," the statement reads.

In addition, according to the ministry, the Armenian armed forces, which grossly violated the humanitarian ceasefire regime, continue to shell the territories of Azerbaijan’s Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Aghjabadi, and Fuzuli districts.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, the city of Jabrayil and most of the Jabrayil district, the city of Hadrut, more than half of the Fizuli district were liberated in the south, and the strategically important Murovdag mountain and the so-called sixth fortified area around the village of Sugovushan in the north were liberated.

At the talks held at in Moscow, Baku and Yerevan agreed on a humanitarian ceasefire, which came into effect at 12:00 local time on October 10. However, local battles and shelling of Azerbaijani settlements continue.