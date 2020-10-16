Putin discusses Nagorno-Karabakh with Security Council

Russian President Vladimir Putin and permanent members of the Russian Security Council have discussed issues of the Russia-US dialogue on New START treaty as well as the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"The issue of the Russian-American dialogue on New START was discussed at the meeting. This information was provided by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," the spokesman said.

"The meeting members also exchanged opinions on the current situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," TASS cited Peskov as saying.

The Russian domestic agenda was also discussed.

Apart from Lavrov, the meeting was also attended by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Speaker of the Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Valentina Matviyenko, Deputy Head of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Chief of Staff Anton Vaino, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Director of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov and Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin.