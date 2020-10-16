Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia tries to enlarge geographical scope of conflict

Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said that by shelling Azerbaijani cities, Armenia is trying to enlarge geographical scope of conflict.

"Armenia launched missile attack to Ordubad region in Nakhchivan. It testifies that Armenia by all means tries to enlarge geographical scope of conflict. Beyond theatre of military operations fires missiles to cities of Azerbaijan. All responsibility lies on Armenia," he wrote on Twitter.

This morning t Armenian armed forces launched a missile strike on Azerbaijan’s Ordubad district. It exploded in Ordubad district of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, civilians and civilian facilities were not affected.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, the city of Jabrayil and most of the Jabrayil district, the city of Hadrut, more than half of the Fizuli district were liberated in the south, and the strategically important Murovdag mountain and the so-called sixth fortified area around the village of Sugovushan in the north were liberated.

At the talks held at in Moscow, Baku and Yerevan agreed on a humanitarian ceasefire, which came into effect at 12:00 local time on October 10. However, local battles and shelling of Azerbaijani settlements continue.