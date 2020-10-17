Turkey, Ukraine Sign Military Cooperation Agreements

Turkey and Ukraine signed military cooperation agreements in Istanbul on Friday, VOA reports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan oversaw the signing of a "goodwill" agreement concerning the defense industry and a "military framework agreement," officials said, although details of the agreements were not immediately known.

"Turkey sees Ukraine as a key country for the establishment [of] stability, security, peace and prosperity in the region," Erdogan said following the signing ceremony between the two Black Sea nations that have been enhancing military ties in recent years.

Zelenskiy said the agreements pave the way for "new opportunities."

"Cooperation in the defense industry is important for the development of our strategic partnership and I am happy that we are strengthening it today," he said, speaking through an interpreter.