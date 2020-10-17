US passes 8m coronavirus cases as death toll approaches 220,000

The US passed 8m recorded coronavirus cases on Friday, another unwelcome mark for the country with the most cases and the worst death toll from the global pandemic, approaching 220,000, The Guardian reports.

Despite there being no sign that the pandemic is under control in the US, on Thursday Donald Trump said that the virus would “peter out”.

Cases are increasing in 32 states, holding steady in 15 and decreasing in just three: Louisiana, Kentucky and Vermont.

According to Johns Hopkins University, by mid-afternoon on Friday the US had confirmed 8,008,402 cases since March. On Thursday, 63,610 new cases were reported, the highest single-day total since mid-August. The US is seeing an average increase of 50,000 cases a day.

At an event in Florida earlier on Friday, Trump insisted: “We are rounding the turn. I say that all the time.”

But experts have warned of increased spread of the virus in the midwest, as the weather gets colder and more Americans gather inside.

Wisconsin has set up emergency overflow hospital facilities and the national guard is helping out at extra testing sites.

“We are in crisis here in Wisconsin,” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of state health services. “The trajectory does not look good. We need to be prepared for that.”