Palestinians in Gaza fire rocket into Israel, no injuries

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket into Israel on Friday evening, the IDF said. The projectile apparently exploded in an open field, with no reports of damage or injuries, The Times of Israel reports.

Rocket sirens were set off southern Israeli town of Netiv Ha’asara just north of the Gaza Strip, sending thousands in the vicinity to bomb shelters for the second time this month.

In an unusual move, there were no reports of retaliatory strikes on targets in Gaza.