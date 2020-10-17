Armenian Air Force Su-25 attack aircraft destroyed - MoD

When an attempt was made to airstrikes on the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the Jabrayil region, at 11:11 am on October 17, one Su-25 attack aircraft belonging to the Armenian Air Force was destroyed by a precise strike from the air defense units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.