New record high 1,540 more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

As of Saturday morning, 1,540 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 63,000 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, eleven more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 1,067 cases.

The overall death toll of coronavirus patients in the country dying from some other illnesses still stands at 314.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 384, the total respective number so far is 47,925, and the number of people currently being treated is 13,694.

And 3,937 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 344,053 such tests have been performed to date.