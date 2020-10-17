Main » News

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia up 14,922 over day

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia increased by 14,922 over the past day against 15,150 a day before, the federal operational headquarters for the fight against the new infection told reporters on Saturday.

In relative terms, the growth for the second day in a row is 1.1%.

In total, 1,384,235 people were infected in Russia.

Most cases were detected in Moscow - 4,648 (against 5,049), in St. Petersburg - 659, which again became the maximum figure since the beginning of the pandemic, in the Moscow region - 458, in Rostov and Nizhny Novgorod regions - 288 and 287, respectively.

The smallest increase per day in relative terms was recorded in Chechnya (0.2%), Chuvashia and Tatarstan (0.5%), Tuva, Dagestan, Moscow and Chelyabinsk regions (0.6%), the headquarters said.

The number of so-called active cases, that is, patients who are being treated at the moment, increased by 6,026 to 295,034.

