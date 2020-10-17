Aftermath of Armenian terrorist attack in Ganja

Three of those who died as a result of the missile attack on Ganja by the Armenian armed forces on October 17, 2020 are young children, Trend reports.

As reported, 13 people, including three children, four women and six men, died as a result of these strikes. Some 48 civilians were injured, including five children and 20 women.

For some, these are just numbers, naked statistics ... but these are the fate of people, a tragedy for a child whose parents were left under the rubble, babies who have lost their mother.

The military-political leadership of Armenia, which has lost its humanity, has again demonstrated that human life has no value for them.