Azerbaijan confirms 103 more COVID-19 recoveries

Azerbaijan has detected 528 new COVID-19 cases, 103 patients have recovered and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 44,317 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 39,093 of them have recovered, and 623 people have died. Currently, 3,791 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,133 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,218,935 tests have been conducted so far.