Hikmet Hajiyev: Baku does not call for a change in the Nagorno-Karabakh mediation format, yet…

For the moment Baku does not call for a change in the international mediation format in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict but does not exclude this possibility, since the work of the OSCE Minsk Group considered ineffective, Aide to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev said today at the online briefing, answering the question whether the Azerbaijani authorities intend to raise the issue of Turkey's inclusion as the international mediator on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement along with the co-chairing countries of the Minsk Group - Russia, the United States. and France.