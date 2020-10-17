Armenia’s missile attack on Ganja disables Azerbaijan-Georgia power transmission line

The Azerbaijan-Georgia overhead transition line was damaged as a result of a missile strike on Ganja.

Despite the liquidation of missiles aimed at power plants in Mingachevir, as a result of the strike in the direction of Ganja, an accident occurred on the Samukh-Gardabani 500-KV overhead transmission line of international importance.

According to Vestnik Kavkaza correspondent reporting from the scene, thanks to the prompt actions of the Azerenerji employees, the line was repaired as early as possible.