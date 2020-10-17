US to deploy missiles in Asia-Pacific region
Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said that yesterday, he had received confirmation that the US plans to deploy intermediate and short-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific region (APR).
The diplomat drew attention to the fact that these missiles can reach Russian territory and affect objects of strategic nuclear deterrence.
Antonov noted that Russia and the United States are about to repeat the arms race.
Vestnik Kavkaza
in TumblrSubscribe