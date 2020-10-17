Azerbaijani army destroys Armenian armoured vehicles in response to terrorist attack in Ganja

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has reported on the destruction of armoured vehicles of the Armenian Armed Forces by units of the country's army. It is noted that the attack was carried out in response to the terrorist attack in Ganja.

Recall that Armenia launched an attack on Azerbaijan on Sunday, September 27, at about 5:00 Moscow time. To suppress the shelling and ensure the safety of the civilian population, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation, destroying the enemy's military equipment, military infrastructure and manpower. To date, the city of Jebrail and most of the Jebrail region, the city of Hadrut in the Khojavend region, more than half of the Fizuli region in the south, the strategically important Murovdag mountain and the so-called sixth fortified area around the village of Sugovushan in the north were unoccupied. In response, Armenia launched missile attacks on Ganja and Mingachevir, the Khizi and Absheron regions of Azerbaijan, located far away from the frontline. Currently, a ceasefire regime is in operation in Nagorno-Karabakh, but local battles and shelling of Azerbaijani settlements continue.