Armenian army shells house in Agjabedi region

In flagrant violation of the humanitarian ceasefire, Armenian army units shelled a house in the Agjabadi region of Azerbaijan. As a result of the shelling, a civilian was injured. The household was damaged badly, the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan informs.

It is specified that the Armenian Armed Forces conducted a long-term intensive rocket and artillery bombardment of the Agjabadi region from various directions. One of the shells hit the yard of a house in the village of Arazbar.