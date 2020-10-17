Putin and Saudi Crown Prince discuss OPEC and COVID-19

Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, held a telephone conversation thus continuing the dialogue that took place on October 13, the Kremlin press service informs.

It is reported that the leaders discussed the OPEC agreements and the prospects for using the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine in Saudi Arabia.

As a result, the parties declared readiness for further coordination to maintain stability in the world energy market. Also, the Riyadh’s representative expressed the country's interest in using the Russian vaccine in the fight against COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia.