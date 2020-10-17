Moscow commemorates victims of terrorist attacks in Ganja and Mingachevir

An action dedicated to the memory of the victims of terrorist attacks carried out by the armed forces of Armenia began in Moscow, at the Azerbaijani embassy in Russia, the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

The commemorative event will continue tomorrow, on October 18.

Earlier it was reported that in the middle of the night at 01:00 am (00:00 Moscow time), the Armenian Armed Forces attacked the city of Mingachevir with missiles, several shells reached Azerbaijan’s second-largest city of Ganja.

According to preliminary data, as a result of the rocket attack on Ganja (located outside the combat zone), 14 people including children were killed, 55 people - injured.