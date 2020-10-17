European Union deplores Armenia's missile strikes on Ganja
According to EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano, the European Union regrets the missile strikes on the Azerbaijani city of Ganja carried out on the night of October 16-17, as a result of which civilians were killed and seriously injured.
The statement emphasizes that all shelling of civilians and civilian objects must stop. "The humanitarian ceasefire, which was reached on October 10, must be fully respected without delay," he said.
Vestnik Kavkaza
