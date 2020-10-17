Mehriban Aliyeva: no one can break the spirit of Ganja residents
First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva published a post on her official Instagram page.
"This night the Armenian aggressors treacherously attacked Ganja. The calculation is both simple and monstrous - to destroy as many civilians as possible, sow panic, intimidate the Azerbaijani people. But the aggressor will never achieve his dirty goals. The inhabitants of this glorious city are too strong in spirit!" the message reads.
Vestnik Kavkaza
