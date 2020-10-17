Influenza increases mortality from Covid-19 by 600%

People infected with both flu and coronavirus have a sixfold increased risk of death compared with the general population, new research has found, The Week informs.

People infected with both flu and coronavirus have a sixfold increased risk of death compared with the general population, new research has found.

The researchers analysed data on almost 20,000 people who were tested for both Covid and influenza between 20 January and 25 April. A total of 58 of those tested were positive for both viruses, The Week reports.