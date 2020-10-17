Zagitova to train with Tutberidze

Russian figure skater, Olympic champion Alina Zagitova will continue her career with coach Eteri Tutberidze, head of the St. Petersburg Figure Skating Federation (FFKSPB) Sergei Chopozov said.

According to him, he will not poach the skater out of respect for Tutberidze. At the same time, he noted that the St. Petersburg coaches are always ready to work with new athletes. “I’m not going to poach her, because I respect Eteri Tutberidze very much. But the athletes should know that Saint Petersburg is always ready to train them,” Sport-Express quotes Chopozov as saying.