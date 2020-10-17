Main » News

Kazakhstan expresses support to Azerbaijan

Kazakhstan expresses support to Azerbaijan

The building of the Kazmedia Ortalygy TV and Radio Complex, located in the capital of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan, was painted in the colours of the state flag of Azerbaijan.

This is a sign of support for the republic, the Kazakh embassy in Azerbaijan explained.

Earlier it was reported that in the middle of the night at 01:00 am (00:00 Moscow time), the Armenian Armed Forces attacked the city of Mingachevir with missiles, several shells reached Azerbaijan’s second-largest city of Ganja.

According to preliminary data, as a result of the rocket attack on Ganja (located outside the combat zone), 14 people including children were killed, 55 people were injured.
 

