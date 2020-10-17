Lavrov holds talks with Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held telephone talks with Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Jeyhun Bayramov and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan. The ministers discussed the situation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry informs.

"During the conversations, the need to strictly follow the provisions of the Moscow statement of the ministers of foreign affairs of the Russian Federation, the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia of October 10, providing for a ceasefire for humanitarian purposes, was emphasized," the Russian Foreign Ministry statement reads.