Doctors of the Erebuni Medical Center were unable to save the life of Prosperous Armenia Party’s (PAP) deputy Rustam Gasparyan, who was hospitalized with a severe shrapnel wound.

The politician and his son were on the territory of Khankendi when a drone hit their car. Rustam Gasparyan's 29-year-old son died on the spot.

Rustam Gasparyan was one of the participants of the Azerbaijanis genocide in Khojaly.