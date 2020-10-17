Pakistan rejects Armenia's accusations:

In a sharp reaction, Islamabad on Saturday dismissed what it said were “baseless and unwarranted” remarks by Armenia’s premier about the alleged role of Pakistan’s army in the ongoing Upper Karabakh clashes, Anadolu Agency informs.

In an interview with a Russian outlet on Oct. 15, Armenian premier Nikol Pashinyan referred to “unsubstantiated reports alleging involvement of Pakistani special forces alongside Azerbaijani army in the ongoing conflict,” Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“We categorically reject these baseless and unwarranted comments by the Armenian Prime Minister,” read the statement.

“It is regrettable that [the] leadership of Armenia, to cover up its illegal actions against Azerbaijan, is resorting to irresponsible propaganda, which it must stop.”

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has also clarified that Azerbaijani forces are strong enough to defend their homeland and do not need the help of foreign forces, the statement added, Anadolu Agency reports.