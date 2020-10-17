Armenia and Azerbaijan agree new ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

According to the reports of the Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministries, the countries have agreed on a humanitarian truce in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict starting at midnight local time.

The corresponding decision was made following the statement of the Presidents of France, Russia and the United States representing the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries on October 1, 2020, the statement of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs dated October 5, 2020 and in accordance with the Moscow statement dated October 10, 2020.